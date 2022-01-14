Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Agnes T. Jenkins
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Agnes T. Jenkins

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Agnes T. Jenkins, 86, of 1930 Ellis Ave., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Levon Mintz is officiating

Mrs. Jenkins passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21.

Due to COVID-19, the family will be receiving limited guests at the residence of her daughter and son-in-law, Mrs. Wanda and Donald Bradley, 1930 Ellis Ave., Orangeburg, between the hours of 5 and 7 p.m. daily or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Jan. 14 to Jan. 21, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.