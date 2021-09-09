Menu
Akeem Jawaun Brunson
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Akeem Jawaun Brunson

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mr. Akeem Jawaun Brunson, 33, of St. Matthews, will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the Roselawn Memorial Cemetery, 4848 Old State Road, St. Matthews.

Mr. Brunson passed away Tuesday, Sept.. 7, at Lexington Medical Center.

Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2021.
My prayers are with your family. So very sorry for your loss.
Rudine Hughes
September 13, 2021
My condolences and prayers are with the Brunson family.
Thomasena Mitchell-Simmons
September 12, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.It is difficult indeed to find words to express my regret at the death of a very special young man to me. May God forever fill our hearts with comfort and care.
Susie Mae Irving
Family
September 11, 2021
My deepest sympathy for the Brunson family. I'm a former co-worker and even though we worked in a different department Akeem was a sweet young man with a beautiful smile that will surely be missed. R I P Akeem.
Patsy Green-Anderson
Work
September 11, 2021
Praying for you all at this time remember GOD´S promise for he went away to prepare a place just for us. Much love
Ishmiel Floyd &Family
September 11, 2021
To the entire Brunson family, my heart goes out to you. Stay prayed up. Remember Akeem always. God has just claimed his angels back, that he so graciously let you have for a little while. Akeem is at rest. Let it be of comfort to you, that one day you will all see him again. Akeem race is run......and the Father says....well done thy good and faithful servant. God bless all of you.
Nellie Lawson Bush
Other
September 11, 2021
Brunson and family, we are truly sorry and heartbroken to hear of Keem´s passing. His warm smile and kind heart will always be remembered. Please know that our thoughts and prayers are with you all. We pray that God strengthens and keep you always. We love you dearly.
Linda, Quinton & Nikki Haynes
Friend
September 9, 2021
Praying God strength on Brunson and Jones family, I'm so sorry for your loss .Terrie Dantzler Williams, Ft.worth tx
Terrie Williams
September 9, 2021
Katrina, I am so sorry for your loss. Words are not Express my deepest condolences. May God grant you abundant strength, faith, and understanding. I am always here if you need me. With love.
Angela Jamison
Other
September 9, 2021
Katrina & Family, We are so sorry to hear of Keem's passing. Please take comfort in knowing that he will forever be watching over you and your family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. God bless. Andy, Ang and Noah
The Clyde Family
September 9, 2021
This is so heartbreaking! You were a joy to work and a good person overall! Keem you will be missed! Prayers out to the family during this difficult time!
JAMES & VERNETTA WALKER
September 9, 2021
To Katrina and the Brunson family you all have my deepest condolences on the lost of your husband may God continue to strengthen you at this time in your life. I pray that God will continue to uphold you with his righteous right hand as you go through these days .may God Continue to bless you and keep you in his arms .much love to you all Patricia Bailey and family
Patricia Bailey
September 9, 2021
May the Lord strengthen you all in your time of sorrow. God Specializes!!!
Monica A. Davis
September 9, 2021
