Al Rivers

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Al Rivers, 66, of 111 Courage Lane, Orangeburg, will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow in the Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The Rev. Julius C. Sistrunk is officiating.

Mr. Rivers passed away on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.

Friends may call the residence of his daughter, Ms. Tir'sa Moore, 944 Mosley St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Please follow COVID-19 precautions, and wear a mask.

Condolences may be sent to simmonsfuneralhome.com