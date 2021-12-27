Menu
Al Rivers
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Al Rivers

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Al Rivers, 66, of 111 Courage Lane, Orangeburg, will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow in the Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The Rev. Julius C. Sistrunk is officiating.

Mr. Rivers passed away on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.

Friends may call the residence of his daughter, Ms. Tir'sa Moore, 944 Mosley St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Please follow COVID-19 precautions, and wear a mask.

Condolences may be sent to simmonsfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat from Dec. 27, 2021 to Jan. 3, 2022.
May God strengthen you in this difficult time.
Trena Crosby
Friend
January 3, 2022
