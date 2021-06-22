Menu
Albert Mack
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Albert Mack

BOWMAN -- Funeral services for Mr. Albert Mack, 92, of 620 Oliver St., Bowman, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the Sandy Run Church Cemetery, Bowman. The Rev. Sheri White is officiating

Mr. Mack passed away on Monday, June 21, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 25.

Friends and family may visit the residence of his wife, Mrs. Louise Mack, 620 Oliver St., Bowman,or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Jun. 22 to Jun. 25, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
