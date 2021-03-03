Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Albertha Jones Hailey
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Albertha Jones Hailey

ST. MATTHEWS -- Mrs. Albertha Jones Hailey, 93, passed on Monday, March 1, 2021, at the Calhoun County Convalescence Center, St. Matthews.

The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, Belleville Road, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Bryce Jamison, pastor, officiating.

Albertha was born May 1, 1927, the third child of the late Mr. George Dewey Jones, Sr. and the late Mrs. Florence Ancrum Jones.

Mrs. Hailey retired from Belk-Hudson after 20-plus years of service. Her hobbies included baking, sewing and gardening.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. James Hailey; her son, Marvin Hailey Sr.; a granddaughter, Katrina Hailey; sisters, Annette Jones Wright and Willie Mae Jones Smalls; brothers, Samuel, George Dewey Jr. and Curtis Jones.

Albertha is survived by her daughters, Vivian Hailey Fennell, Myra Joann Hailey, Orangeburg; her sons, Kenneth (Edna) Hailey, Harold (Deborah) Hailey and Reginald Glenn Hailey, all of Orangeburg; two sisters-in-law, Mrs. Pauline Heatley Jones and Mrs. Mary Jones of Orangeburg; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 5.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
SC
Mar
6
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Belleville Memorial Gardens
Belleville Road, Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
My Heartfelt Condolences To The Family Members and Friends
Shirley D. Thomas
March 6, 2021
Mrs. Hailey was truly a christian lady whom I worked with for many years at Belk-Hudson Co. She commanded the respect and admiration of all she encountered. She was one classy lady whom I often thought of with a smile. God bless you, her family, for the many years He gave her to us. Henry and the Belk family.
Henry J. & Sylvia Robinson & Family
March 6, 2021
Prayers for the family and much love. Worked with Mrs. Hailey at Belks. She taught me a lot and I will always cherish this.
Alberta Gilmore
March 5, 2021
I´m so sorry Harold for you and your family loss of your mother. I will continue to keep the family lifted up in prayers. God Bless This Family.
Jometa Gordon
March 5, 2021
Prayers and condolences to the Hailey Family as you mourn the loss of your love one. May God continue to bless and keep the family as you go through the difficult days ahead. Remember He will never leave you nor forsake you. Elizabeth Wilson
Elizabeth Wilson
March 4, 2021
My sincere sympathy is to the family. May God continue to bless you. My prayers are with you. Sandra B Salley
Sandra B Salley
March 4, 2021
I meet Mrs. Albertha Hailey "Granny" as we were so affectionately allowed to call her over 40 years ago. The visits with her were always such a delight as she imparted wisdom. Her messages were full of joy and you were sure to laugh out loud. Oh how she loved her flowers and sharing her " delicious " cakes. The entire family has my sincere love,concern and sympathy. Thank you for so freely sharing " Granny " with me.
Oretta Williams
March 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results