Albertha Jones Hailey

ST. MATTHEWS -- Mrs. Albertha Jones Hailey, 93, passed on Monday, March 1, 2021, at the Calhoun County Convalescence Center, St. Matthews.

The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, Belleville Road, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Bryce Jamison, pastor, officiating.

Albertha was born May 1, 1927, the third child of the late Mr. George Dewey Jones, Sr. and the late Mrs. Florence Ancrum Jones.

Mrs. Hailey retired from Belk-Hudson after 20-plus years of service. Her hobbies included baking, sewing and gardening.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. James Hailey; her son, Marvin Hailey Sr.; a granddaughter, Katrina Hailey; sisters, Annette Jones Wright and Willie Mae Jones Smalls; brothers, Samuel, George Dewey Jr. and Curtis Jones.

Albertha is survived by her daughters, Vivian Hailey Fennell, Myra Joann Hailey, Orangeburg; her sons, Kenneth (Edna) Hailey, Harold (Deborah) Hailey and Reginald Glenn Hailey, all of Orangeburg; two sisters-in-law, Mrs. Pauline Heatley Jones and Mrs. Mary Jones of Orangeburg; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 5.

