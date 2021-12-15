Albert Shuler Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Albert Shuler Jr., 53, of 1379 Hillsboro Road, Orangeburg, will be held at noon Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with interment to follow at Belleville Memorial Gardens, Orangeburg. The Rev. Anna G. Miller is officiating.

Mr. Shuler passed away on Thursday, Dec. 9, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15.

The family will receive guests at the residence of his father, Mr. Albert Shuler Sr., 1379 Hillsboro Road, Orangeburg, between the hours of 3 and 6 p.m. daily and Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask.

