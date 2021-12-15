Menu
Albet Shuler Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Albert Shuler Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Albert Shuler Jr., 53, of 1379 Hillsboro Road, Orangeburg, will be held at noon Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with interment to follow at Belleville Memorial Gardens, Orangeburg. The Rev. Anna G. Miller is officiating.

Mr. Shuler passed away on Thursday, Dec. 9, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15.

The family will receive guests at the residence of his father, Mr. Albert Shuler Sr., 1379 Hillsboro Road, Orangeburg, between the hours of 3 and 6 p.m. daily and Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
SC
Dec
16
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE, Orangeburg, SC
