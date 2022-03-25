Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alexander Hodges
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 25 2022
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Send Flowers

Alexander Hodges

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Alexander Hodges, 59, of 1165 Honeysuckle Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel. Minister Tammie Wideman is officiating.

Mr. Hodges passed away on Friday, March 18, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 25.

Family and friends may call the residence of his wife, Mrs. Tracey Hodges, 1165 Honeysuckle Drive, Orangeburg; also condolences may be expressed via telephone at 803-596-4917 or Simmons

Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions a mask must be worn to attend funeral services.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Mar. 25, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
SC
Mar
26
Funeral service
2:30p.m.
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE, Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sending my deepest sympathy to the family of the late and great Alexander Hodges aka Pee Wee, you will certainly be missed by many who had the pleasure of knowing you my brother. Gone too soon but you fought a good fight and now get your rest with the ancestors my brother.
Terry J Frederick
Friend
March 25, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results