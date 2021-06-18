Menu
Alexander "Cody" Presley
Alexander 'Cody' Presley

CORDOVA -- Alexander "Cody" Presley, 34, of Cordova, died a hero on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Cody was born on Aug. 8, 1986, in Asheville, N.C., the son of Christina O. Presley and the late Paul Richard Presley. He was self-employed as a tattoo artist. Cody enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching the North Carolina Tarheels and listening to music. His passion was his family. Cody was loved by everyone that knew him. He was predeceased by his father; his maternal grandfather, Mac Owenbey; his paternal grandparents, Paul and Allenne Presley; and his great-grandmother, Elizabeth Lowry.

Survivors include his mother, Christina O. Presley; fiance', Kayla Cox; son, Joshua Presley; step-children, Brentley Cox, Kaylee Cox; grandmother, Carolyn Morris; step-grandfather, Rodney Morris; stepfather, Michael Dempsey; "second mother," Faye Williams; aunt and uncle, Elizabeth and Russell Lewis, and their children, Noah, Elizabeth Jane, Camille; uncle, Michael Owenbey, and his daughters, Ciara Owenbey, Arianna Owenbey; niece, Emmalee Brooke Chavis; a number of aunts, uncles and cousins from Asheville; great-aunts and great-uncles in N.C.; and all of his friends that were called "brothers" and "sisters."

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Cody is my cousin and I'm so thankful I was able to make memories with him when we was kids. I always bugged him to come back to NC to visit me but he would always just say one day I will cuz..one day. My heart is broken knowing you were taken too soon Cody. I love you code man. Always N Forever
LeAnn White
Family
June 19, 2021
I am so sorry for y'all's lost, I enjoyed the tattoos and fishing with y'all. Keep your heads up.
Kaitlin Pierson
Friend
June 18, 2021
SENDING OUR CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILY MAY GOD KEEP YOU IN PERFECT PEACE.
JEROME & LAVERNE FELDER
June 18, 2021
