CORDOVA -- Alexander "Cody" Presley, 34, of Cordova, died a hero on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Cody was born on Aug. 8, 1986, in Asheville, N.C., the son of Christina O. Presley and the late Paul Richard Presley. He was self-employed as a tattoo artist. Cody enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching the North Carolina Tarheels and listening to music. His passion was his family. Cody was loved by everyone that knew him. He was predeceased by his father; his maternal grandfather, Mac Owenbey; his paternal grandparents, Paul and Allenne Presley; and his great-grandmother, Elizabeth Lowry.

Survivors include his mother, Christina O. Presley; fiance', Kayla Cox; son, Joshua Presley; step-children, Brentley Cox, Kaylee Cox; grandmother, Carolyn Morris; step-grandfather, Rodney Morris; stepfather, Michael Dempsey; "second mother," Faye Williams; aunt and uncle, Elizabeth and Russell Lewis, and their children, Noah, Elizabeth Jane, Camille; uncle, Michael Owenbey, and his daughters, Ciara Owenbey, Arianna Owenbey; niece, Emmalee Brooke Chavis; a number of aunts, uncles and cousins from Asheville; great-aunts and great-uncles in N.C.; and all of his friends that were called "brothers" and "sisters."

