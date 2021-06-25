Menu
Alice Gartman McGugan

BOWMAN -- Alice Gartman McGugan, formerly Alice "Jean" Stack, 77, of Bowman, passed away on Jan. 18th, 2021.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday June 26th, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the St. Matthews Church of God of Prophecy, 910 St. Matthews Road, St. Matthews.

Bishop Robert McLaughlin and the Rev. Glenn McGugan will be officiating. Survivors include her husband, Billy C. McGugan of the home; three sons, two stepsons; seven grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; three brothers and four sisters.

Jean was predeceased by her first husband, David Stack; her parents; six brothers; and one sister. She was succeeded in death by her son Joey Stack on March 13th, 2021, and her brother, Michael Gartman, on April 8th, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the St. Matthews Church of God of Prophecy.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jun. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
St. Matthews Church of God of Prophecy
910 St. Matthews Road, St. Matthews, SC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I miss her so much.She use to call me Betty jo. My condolences are with the family.love u aunt jean.
Betty joann Stack
Family
June 25, 2021
