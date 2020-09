Alin S. Rigby

ST. GEORGE -- Alin S. Rigby, 98, of 297 Boyd Bowman Road, St. George, passed away on Sept. 25, 2020, at her residence.

Viewing will held at the funeral home on Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. and graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Shady Grove UM Church Cemetery, 9221 Charleston Highway, St. George, SC 29477.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477. (843) 563-4332.