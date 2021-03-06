Allan Carroll Grogan

COPE -- Allan Carroll Grogan, 72, of Cope, formerly of Rock Hill, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at RMC following a brief illness.

He was born on Aug. 22, 1948, in Brevard, North Carolina. He was the son of the late James Carroll Grogan and Evie Lee Kyle Grogan. He was a graduate of Rock Hill High School class of 1967 and York Technical College. He was an Army veteran serving with tours of duty in Germany and Vietnam. He received many awards for his service and was recently the recipient of a Quilt of Honor. He was employed by DuPenn of Rock Hill, Color Craft (Qualex) of Charlotte and Lowes of Orangeburg. He was an avid Rock Hill Bearcat fan and Edisto High School Cougar fan. He enjoyed watching USC Gamecock football. He was a former member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church of Rock Hill and presently a member of Union United Methodist Church of Cope.

Mr. Grogan is survived by his wife of 44 years, Mary Claire Traxler Grogan; two children, daughter, Amanda Corbett (Jason) of Cope; son, Kyle Grogan of Cope. He adored his five precious grandchildren, Abigail and Jaiden Grogan, and Hope, Elise and Kayleigh Corbett; sister, Arlene Ramsey (Oscar) of Sharon; niece, Kim Auten (Steve); nephew, Lee Ramsey (Jennifer); niece, Lisa Brown (Ryan); sister-in-law, Liz Traxler Smith (Rodney); nephew, Philip Smith (Robin); nephew, Daniel Smith (Diana); and a number of great nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Union United Methodist Church in care of Liz Smith, 4452 Bamberg Road Cope, SC 29038.

Graveside service will be held on Sunday, March 7th at 3 p.m. @ Old Union Cemetery on Willow Swamp Road, Cope. The Rev. Marie Ray and the Rev. Fred McDaniel will be officiating. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will receive friends and family one hour prior to service at the cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers are Rodney Smith, Philip Smith, Daniel Smith, Jacob Smith, James Smith, Frank Cope, Oscar Ramsey, Lee Ramsey, Ryan Brown and Steve Auten.

The family will receive family and friends at other times at their residence, 4441 Bamberg Road. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. of Orangeburg is in charge of the arrangements.