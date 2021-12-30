Menu
Alton Jermaine Hair Jr.
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Alton Jermaine Hair Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Alton Jermaine Hair Jr., 19, of 3468 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg, will be held at noon Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow in the St. Stephens United Methodist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Kenneth Carter is officiating.

Mr. Hair passed away Dec. 27, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Family may call the residence of his mother, Ms. Roberta Green, 3468 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg, between the hours of 3 and 8:00 p.m. daily, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Dec. 30, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
May God bless and keep you in this time of sorrow.
Michael Ross and family
Friend
January 2, 2022
I´m sorry for your loss praying for healing and strength for you and your family
Miss.Audrey Stevenson and Family
Friend
December 31, 2021
My condolences to family earth has no sorrow that heaven can´t heal
Linda Darby
December 30, 2021
