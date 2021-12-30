Alton Jermaine Hair Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Alton Jermaine Hair Jr., 19, of 3468 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg, will be held at noon Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow in the St. Stephens United Methodist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Kenneth Carter is officiating.

Mr. Hair passed away Dec. 27, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Family may call the residence of his mother, Ms. Roberta Green, 3468 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg, between the hours of 3 and 8:00 p.m. daily, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

