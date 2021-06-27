Menu
Altroy R. Bodrick
Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews
2205 Liberty Street
Saint Matthews, SC

Altroy R. Bodrick

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mr. Altroy R. Bodrick will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at St. Matthews K8 School in St. Matthews, with burial to follow in the Haynes Chapel AME Church cemetery in Lone Star.

The casket will be placed in the gymnasium at 10 a.m.

Viewing for the public will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at the funeral home. Masks are required at both the viewing and during the services.

Services have been entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Jun. 27 to Jul. 1, 2021.
Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
29 Entries
I remember Altroy as a youth on my middle school B-team at John Ford Middle School and at Calhoun County High School. Watched him nurture and grow up to maturity. Must tell the family that you all really did a great job in raising him. Altroy was pleasent to be around, he was a positive and fun loving person. Never heard him use profanity or speak negative of others. I truly know that he is missed by us on Earth. But it is heaven's gain! Altroy is now an angel guiding us. So family keep your head up and think of the goodness that he brought!
George Spears
School
July 12, 2021
Our prayers are with you. As Altroy honored us with his life (a legacy of hard work, commitment, love, respect, and honor), let us honor him within our hearts and minds. The world cannot help but be a better place because he was once among us.
Vernette Martin
July 3, 2021
We share in your pain. Praying that you find comfort in knowing that God will see you through the hurt and sorrow of losing your love one. Hold on to God's hand Delores. Luvenia Whren and Maggie Howell
Maggie and luvenia
July 2, 2021
As some people journey through life, they leave footprints wherever they go. Footprints of kindness and love, courage and compassion, humor and inspiration, joy and faith. Even when they're gone, we can still look back and clearly see the trail they left behind. We love you. Mildred, Jamie, Eric, Johnson & Melissa J. Randall.
Mildred Johnson
Family
July 2, 2021
Praying God will comfort you during this difficult time.
John and Jessie Fowler Robins
July 2, 2021
Thinking of you and praying that God will comfort you and give you peace that surpasses all understanding. We will miss Altroy. With care and love, David & Gail
Mr. & Mrs. David Corley, Sr.
Friend
July 2, 2021
My deepest condolences to his kids Sydney and Skyler Bodrick. My heart is with y´all during this time. Wish we could physically be there with you today. May God´s love and protection cover you and keep you. May his peace surpasses all understanding.
Shalanda Pollins
Other
July 2, 2021
Sending our deepest Condolences to Skylar and Sydney on the passing of your father. We are all praying for you both during this time. We are there with you all in spirit! Beyond Words Dance Academy
Kimora and Jennifer McCullough
Other
July 2, 2021
Condolences to Mrs. Deloris Bodrick and family. May God´s love surround you today and everyday.
Linda Hightower
Family
July 2, 2021
Sending love and hugs to Skylar and Sydney during this difficult time. We are thinking of you today from us and your BWDA family
Elizabeth And Lauren
July 2, 2021
Sending prayers and comfort to the entire family during your time of bereavement. Hugs & Kisses to Skylar & Sydney from your BWDA Dance Family We love you all!!
Peyton & Tracie Swilley
Other
July 2, 2021
Sending my condolences to Altroy´s children Skylar and Sydney Bodrick. From the BWDA Competition Team. We love y´all!!!
Tracey Singleton
July 2, 2021
Sending my deepest Condolences and Praying that God gives the Family the strength u need at this time.
Lois Moss Frazier
Other
July 2, 2021
We offer our deepest sympathy and prayers to the Bodrick Family. May God provide you with comfort and strength.
Jermaine and Adrianna Hannon
School
July 2, 2021
May God's love carry you through this time of sadness and bring you peace and comfort in the days to come. Thinking of you and your family during this difficult time. Bessie Harmon and Family Orangeburg, SC
Bessie Harmon
Other
July 1, 2021
My deepest condolences to the Family. Rest in Power.
Anthony Scott
Family
July 1, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Charlenne Figgins
Other
July 1, 2021
Sending our sincere condolences. May God continue to comfort you and your family in the days ahead.
Mary McDaniel & Family
Friend
July 1, 2021
Our sincerest condolences. May the loving memories of Altroy and God's peace comfort in the days ahead.
Mr. & Mrs. Benny Mingo and Family
Friend
July 1, 2021
We know there is no heart that could even be prepared for a sorrow like this ,in this difficult time continue to trust God, he is your Strength, May God present comfort you his peace restore you and his promise of eternal life sustain you doing this time of your loss God Bless Regeina and Stanley Huggins
Regeina & Stanley Huggins
Family
July 1, 2021
Sending an abundance of love and prayers to the family. Troy was an amazing person who touched so many lives and all of us are greater because of it. I will miss him dearly! You have my deepest and heartfelt condolences.
Marlon (Jerry) Doles
Family
July 1, 2021
We are keeping this family lifted up in prayer and may God continue to give you all comfort.
Rosa. Tim, James, and Linda Ashford
Friend
July 1, 2021
Dan and Theresa Cook
June 30, 2021
Sending our love and prayers to the family during this difficult time.
Troy & Linda Pondexter-Gidron
Friend
June 30, 2021
Sending our condolences and prayers to the Bodrick Family
Rev Donnie & Lorie Eaddy
Family
June 30, 2021
We send our condolences to the Bodrick Family
Elbert & Melvina Jackson
Friend
June 29, 2021
Sending our condolences and prayers to you and your family,we will keep y´all in our prayers!!
Mr&Mrs.Furman McFadden
Other
June 29, 2021
I'll never forget hanging with Troy freshman year in Mauldin. Coming from NJ and not knowing a ton of people he was super nice and welcoming. So sorry to hear about this loss. Rest easy Troy.
Eric Hess
Friend
June 29, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Very fine young
Sandra Adams Hinkle
Friend
June 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 29 of 29 results