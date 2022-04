Alvin Green

ST. MATTHEWS -- Alvin Green, 54, of 125 Lakeview Drive, Apt. C3-3, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at his residence.

Funeral services are entrusted to Carson's Funeral Home in St. Matthews.

Family and friends may call the residence of his sister, Bessie Cunningham, 115 Means St., St. Matthews, or Carson's Funeral Home.