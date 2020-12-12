Menu
Alvin Singleton
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Hwy
Orangeburg, SC

Alvin Singleton

ORANGEBURG – Graveside funeral services for Alvin Singleton, 56, of 337 St. Andrews St., Orangeburg, will be held at noon Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Gifford.

He died Thursday, Dec. 10, at Providence Hospital following a brief illness.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Dec. 12 to Dec. 17, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
16 Entries
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during your time of loss.
Tonie Holman
December 18, 2020
To Mr Singleton's love one I'm sending my condolences! It was a pleasure meeting you and your precious children and Mrs Singleton, their mother!
Emma Butler
December 18, 2020
So sorry for the loss to the family. May he S. I. P. always.
Janice Johnson
December 18, 2020
Your father was an incredibly warm and caring spirit. As you grieve, please take comfort knowing that this very special man touched the hearts of so many. May his memory be a blessing.
Billy and Sarah Kyles , 3110 Landing Way, Orangeburg, SC 29128
December 18, 2020
So sorry to learn of the death of Brother Singleton. My prayers are with his family. He was a good man and friend.
Henry J. Robinson
December 18, 2020
Sending my condolences to my family! Alvin was a great cousin that will be truly missed! Love always
Deborah Hunter
December 17, 2020
So very sorry to hear about Mr. Alvins passing. I had the pleasure of attending church with him and his beautiful children! Always playing his music for Jesus!
Renee Olenick
December 13, 2020
Our condolences as well as our prayers to the family
The Class of 83 Estill High School
December 13, 2020
Mat, Angeline I am so sorry for your lost. My prayers is that God will give you strength, comfort, peace during this time of sorrow. Love ya
Sherrie Haynes
December 13, 2020
Matthew and Angeline, I was sorry to hear that your dad earned his wings the other day, but if I can do anything for the two of you, please let me know! I am a phone call a way! 803.536.9949 I love you both!
Diana B. Fersner
December 13, 2020
My wife and I are saddened to learn of the passing of Mr. Alvin Singleton. It is with heartfelt sympathy that we extend our condolences during your time of bereavement. Be assured that we are praying and interceding for your family. There is a word for people like you...OVERCOMER. It is not about being naturally strong but knowing from whence your TRUE strength comes. Though this moment may be quite challenging for you, we want to remind you of Psalms 18:2, "...the Lord is my rock, and my fortress, and my deliverer, my God, my strength, in whom I will trust; my buckler, and the horn of my salvation, and my high tower..." The Lord is there for you and He will not abandon you. In Him, you will find strength, salvation, and compassion to face the coming days. For the Father will comfort and keep you during this time of bereavement. May God´s peace wrap around you like a blanket and may you be forever reminded that you are being held securely by the overcoming love of God. Jesus Christ came to heal the brokenhearted and has promised you everlasting consolation and hope through His grace. Trust in the Father´s faithfulness with your whole heart and lean not to your understanding (Proverbs 3:5). Acknowledge Him in all your ways and He shall direct your path (Proverbs 3:6). As we continue to pray the Father´s perfect and direct will for you and your family, we pray that you will stand still and know from whence your help cometh. Take it minute by minute with your hand in God´s hand. Be blessed knowing that you are not alone.
Mr. Harold and Mrs. Blondell Seabrook
December 12, 2020
Matt and Angeline, please accept my deepest condolences during the loss of your Dad. I pray the peace of God will be a source of comfort for you. Alvin will be greatly missed.
Ms. Fannie Rivers Tarrant
December 12, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family
Debra Colter
December 12, 2020
Mr. Alvin Singleton was always as professional in working with his customers. He had a sweet spiritual nature. Oh. that he is resting in "PEACE"... Condolences to his family
Oretta Williams
December 12, 2020
Matt, Angeline I'm so sorry to hear this sad news about your sweet caring kind loving dad , today he esrned his angel wings , my thoughts and prayers are with you ,God be with you two at this time , love Margaret, Maggie and Lacy Hamilton
Margaret Hamilton
December 12, 2020
May god embrace and comfort the singleton family at this time of need. May god´s grace and mercy abound.
Hayward Thompson &Family
December 12, 2020
