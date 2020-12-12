My wife and I are saddened to learn of the passing of Mr. Alvin Singleton. It is with heartfelt sympathy that we extend our condolences during your time of bereavement. Be assured that we are praying and interceding for your family. There is a word for people like you...OVERCOMER. It is not about being naturally strong but knowing from whence your TRUE strength comes. Though this moment may be quite challenging for you, we want to remind you of Psalms 18:2, "...the Lord is my rock, and my fortress, and my deliverer, my God, my strength, in whom I will trust; my buckler, and the horn of my salvation, and my high tower..." The Lord is there for you and He will not abandon you. In Him, you will find strength, salvation, and compassion to face the coming days. For the Father will comfort and keep you during this time of bereavement. May God´s peace wrap around you like a blanket and may you be forever reminded that you are being held securely by the overcoming love of God. Jesus Christ came to heal the brokenhearted and has promised you everlasting consolation and hope through His grace. Trust in the Father´s faithfulness with your whole heart and lean not to your understanding (Proverbs 3:5). Acknowledge Him in all your ways and He shall direct your path (Proverbs 3:6). As we continue to pray the Father´s perfect and direct will for you and your family, we pray that you will stand still and know from whence your help cometh. Take it minute by minute with your hand in God´s hand. Be blessed knowing that you are not alone.

Mr. Harold and Mrs. Blondell Seabrook December 12, 2020