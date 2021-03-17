Andrea 'Lane' Moorer Oswald

SANTEE -- Andrea "Lane" Moorer Oswald, 52, of Orangeburg, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 14, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 19, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Jim Parnell will be officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, March 19, prior to the funeral service.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Chandler Moorer, John Wolfe, Alec Mecionis, Doug Antley, Wes Staley and Whitney Ott.

Lane was born Sept. 6, 1968, in Orangeburg, the daughter of the late Percy Guiles Moorer Jr. and Beverly Thomas Stillinger. She was employed by Culpeper Wood Preservers in Orangeburg. Lane had a huge personality and loved everything that sparkled. She had fun everywhere she went. She enjoyed working in her yard, shopping, '80s music and Tito's vodka. Lane was a wonderful mother, daughter and friend. Everyone that knew her loved her. She was predeceased by her father, Percy Guiles Moorer Jr., and her stepfather, Mike Stillinger.

She leaves behind her daughter, Raven O. Garrett (Tyler); son, Layton Oswald; mother, Beverly Stillinger; grandmother, Margie Smith; brother, Guy Moorer (Jaime); nephew, Chandler Moorer; niece, Chloe Moorer; and her best friend, Angie Eidson.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.