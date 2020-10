Andrew Davis

ST. MATTHEWS -- Mr. Andrew Davis, 70, of St. Matthews, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

The family will receive visitors between 4 and 9 p.m. daily at 48 Fringetree Road, St. Matthews. Visitors are asked to practice social distancing and wear masks.

Friends may also call the funeral home.