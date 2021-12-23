Andrew James 'Jimmy' Montgomery Sr.

HOLLY HILL -- Andrew James "Jimmy" Montgomery Sr., the son of the late Marvin and Lillie Bell Montgomery, was born in Holly Hill, and entered eternal rest Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.

He grew up in Holly Hill and attended the public schools of Rosenwald and Roberts High School. At an early age, he became a member of Bethel AME Church of Holly Hill and served on the Junior Choir, Sunday School, YPD and ACE League as well as woringed as a sexton in the church. He later completed his studies and graduated with a high school diploma from Roberts High School in 1958.

Mr. Montgomery married his high school sweetheart, Hazel Brown, on July 31, 1959.

Jimmy weathered the trucking industry for 30 years as a local and interstate truck driver, facing the perils of inclement weather conditions and dangerous terrains. Jimmy also had a singing talent and passion for music.

Jimmy was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Elks Lodge for over 40 years. He enjoyed working with Meals on Wheels, being a voice of change at school board and concerned citizen meetings, organizing and participating in activities with his Roberts High classmates, and spending time with family.

He is survived, missed and eternally loved by his wife, Hazel B. Montgomery, Holly Hill; four children, Andrew J.(Jaqueline) Montgomery Jr. of Eutawville, Gregory A. (Pamela) Montgomery of Hamden, Conn., Michele Y. (Paul) Barnaby of New Haven, Conn., Ekemam A. (Vanessa) Montgomery of Irmo; siblings, Malcolm L. Montgomery (deceased), Rachel D. Montgomery (deceased), Marvin B. (Minnie) Montgomery Jr. of Kansas City, Mo., Mrs. Lillie A. (Charlie) Heyward, Harold E. (deceased) (Gwendolyn) Montgomery of Norwich, Conn., and Dorothy McKune of Holly Hill; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, in-laws and other relatives and friends.

Visitation for Mr. Andrew J. Montgomery will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at Grace Funeral Services, 8827 Old State Road, Holly Hill.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, at Greater Targetethel AME Cemetery in Holly Hill.

Professional services are entrusted to Grace Funeral Services, LLC, 8827 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059, (803-496-5539).