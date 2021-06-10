Angela Jay Rast

BOWMAN -- Funeral services with military honors for Angela Jay Rast, 63, who entered into eternal rest on May 29, 2021.

A visitation and the memorial service will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at Thompson Funeral Home in Orangeburg. Burial services will be held at Fort Jackson National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children or Wounded Warriors.

Ms. Rast was a postal worker in Charleston for 25 years; before that, she was employed by NASA Marshall Space Flight Center Hunt in Huntsville, Alabama. She is a veteran of both the United States Navy and Army.

Ms. Rast was born in Bowman, a daughter of the late William Gordon and Bessie Ann (Collins) Rast.

She is survived by her brother, Timothy D. Rast (Suzanne); daughter, Hollis Rhea Lawrence Sturkie; son, Andrew Michael Lawrence; and four grandchildren, Hannah Cheyann Betsill, Savannah Brooke Betsill, Caleb William Breaux and Marlee Maria Sturkie; and nieces and nephews. Ms. Rast was preceded in death by her brothers, William Lide Rast (Sandra) and Lee Gordon Rast (Bernice); and Rachael Ann Rast.

