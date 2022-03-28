Angie Bramblett

ORANGEBURG -- Angie was born on Oct. 28, 1941, in Orangeburg, to Willie Way and Jennie Pearl (Warren) Way. As a military spouse, Angie embarked on an exciting 20+-year adventure with her husband, William, while he served in the United States Navy and later retiring from the Air Force. Angie and her husband, William, were blessed with three children. The family moved several times over those years, enjoying exciting duty stations in the U.S., as well as the Philippines and Spain.

Angie supported her husband of 53 years in his military career, raising the couple's three girls and making sure all moves were carried out with military precision. Angie had many talents, two of which were sewing and cooking. She made many of her three girl's outfits, Barbie and doll clothes, and reupholstered many chairs and sofas. Her cooking skills were enjoyed by all. She took pride in her cooking and always tried to make family favorites to please everyone.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William; daughter, Donna Kordonis; and granddaughter, Madison Simmons.

She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Bramblett, of Aiken, and Jenny Bramblett, of North Charleston; and her sister, Linda Derrick, of Mount Pleasant; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VFW Post 2779.

Angie passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Jim Parnell will be officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2830 Broughton St., Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel prior to the funeral service.

Please sign the family's online guest book at https:/urldefense.proofpoint.com2rl?u=http-3A__www.Thompsonfh.net&d=DwIFaQ&c=UCja3IwhyjPGYeHcG7oIbg&r=k38nA1kjAbzXxpSwkKrYkAR1TDSo2RmpE7N2IE56Yjc&m=ychZWylgmBHaSkh0kqkf7ZFOGY1nmqXJENspmp41nDlG2c_ymvT9voyonFuzgkzw&s=78CGmK_gllhjAZmRT1WHW5ncMNFwpBzbYJrWN4yeLbU&e