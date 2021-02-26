Ann England Cone

BAMBERG -- Mrs. Ann England Cone, of Bamberg, passed away on Jan. 27, 2021, at the age of 83.

Ann was born and raised in South Carolina. She was the oldest child of Bryan and Edna England, and she had one brother, Bryan, who was nine years her junior. Ann received her undergraduate degree from Winthrop University and attended graduate school at Florida State University. Ann started her career working for Connie Maxwell Children's Home, a place that remained near and dear to her heart throughout her life. In 1962, Ann married the love of her life, Leonard Cone, and the couple moved to the Atlanta area for Leonard's job with AT&T. There Ann worked as a social worker for Fulton County, Georgia. Ann took a break from her career while her boys were young so she could dedicate herself to her family. She was the perfect swim mom, driving her boys all over the Atlanta area to attend swim practices and meets. Ann later touched the lives of so many elementary school children when she worked as a teacher for the Gwinnett County School System until her retirement in 2000. Ann and Leonard moved back to Bamberg after retirement so they could take care of both their mothers. When Ann returned to Bamberg, she became involved in several civic organizations in the area. Ann was a gracious host and enjoyed entertaining extended family members at her home over the holidays. Her children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews looked forward to her delicious cooking and the warmth that was always felt in her home.

Ann's greatest legacy was her love for Christ. She was an active member of Bamberg First Baptist Church, and her relationship with Christ was evident in all she did for her family, friends, students, and those in need. Her family mourns the loss of such a precious, selfless person, but we take comfort in knowing that she is in the presence of our Savior.

Mrs. Cone was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard A. Cone, her father, Bryan Benson England, and her mother, Edna Padgett England. She leaves behind her two sons, Leonard Allen (Ashley) Cone Jr. and Robert Bryan (Michelle) Cone and three grandchildren, Joey Cone, Katie Cone, and Shelby Cone. She is also survived by her brother, Bryan Benson England III, and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at 11:00am at South End Cemetery, Bamberg.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Cooner Funeral Home in Bamberg.