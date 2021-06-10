Menu
Ann Bowzard Marden

BELGRADE, Maine -- Ann Bowzard Marden left us March 27, 2021, with her husband and children by her side.

Ann was the daughter of the late Lee and Mae Bowzard of Holly Hill. After graduating from Holly Hill High School, she acquired her RN from the Orangeburg Regional Hospital School of Nursing. She traveled to Germany and became employed at the U.S. Army's 97th General Hospital where she met Lt. Don Marden and they married in December of 1961, making Waterville, Maine, their home. Ann furthered her education acquiring a BS degree in professional arts from Thomas College. She was the state nursing supervisor, sales representative and nurse examiner for Hooper Holmesortamedic. She was appointed director of the Governor's Office of Volunteer Services by Gov. McKernan and became director of the Edmund N. Ervin Pediatric Clinic of Thayer Hospital, from which she retired in 2003. Ann was active in Republican Party activities, supporting her husband's successful campaigns for mayor of Waterville and Kennebec County attorney. She organized Gov. McKernan's first Inauguration Ball, served as a member of the board of directors of the Area Boys/Girls Club and served as a docent at the Colby College Museum of Art. Ann published several books. In 2003, Ann began fabricating and selling women's jewelry under the name of Classic Jewelry by Ann Marden. Through it all, she was a true "Southern lady!"

Ann is survived by her husband; sons Lee (Bonnie), Don Jr.(Kristen), David (Mirjana) and Ken (Laurie); and beloved grandchildren, Sean, Josh, Hannah, Jamie, Lindsey, Courtney, Milica, Mateja and Bailey; sister Carolyn Hutto and sister-in-law, Libby Bowzard of Holly Hill. In addition to her parents, Ann was predeceased by her brother, Johnny Bowzard.

A service will be held Saturday, June 12, in Waterville to celebrate Ann's life.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Service
Waterville, ME
