Ann Whittier

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Ann Whittier, 81, went home to be with her Lord and Savior whom she faithfully served on June 22, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Ann found so much joy in serving her Lord and Savior in many different children's ministries like Vacation Bible School and Sunday school at Bethel Evangelical Free Church in Staten Island, New York, and then at Cameron Baptist Church in Cameron. She was fondly known as the craft lady as she was a talented creative person. She would make costumes for church plays and made beautiful, delicious cakes. Ann had a beautiful voice and a gift for harmonizing as she sang in the choir and duets. She was also active in the Women's Missionary Union.

Ann loved to travel and her husband and her children have many fun memories of their adventures out west each summer as well as many other vacations. She also collected dolls and enjoyed scrapbooking, especially her vacation photos, and she had a passion for reading.

Ann was the daughter of Darrell and Marjorie Holderman and sister to Darrell (Bud) Holderman (his wife Helen) and Joe Holderman (his wife Estelle). She was a wonderful wife to her husband Richard of 63 years. Ann was a loving mother to Cheryl Miller, Cindy Salvo (her husband Rob), Bob Whittier (his wife Theresa), Ron Whittier (his wife Cathy) and Rick Whittier (his wife Tina). Ann was the adoring grandmother of Danielle Stoddard, Jenny McManus, Victoria Salvo-Stolz, Carson Miller, Jessica Salvo, Crysta Salvo, Zachary Whittier, Noah Whittier, Jackson Whittier and David Whittier; and great-grandmother to Catelin McManus, Rylee Rivera, Mason Snyder, Alfred Rivera and James Salvo-Stolz.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Arlington Baptist Church, 9801 Arlington Church Road in Mint Hill, with a funeral service to follow at 3 p.m. in the Family Life Center. Interment will be held in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Arlington Baptist Church, 9801 Arlington Church Road, Mint Hill, NC 28227.

Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.