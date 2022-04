Anna Stokes Williams

DENMARK -- Mrs. Anna Stokes Williams, 58, of 15108 Charleston-Augusta Road, Denmark, died Monday, April 4, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

Graveside services for Mrs. Williams are scheduled for 1 p.m., Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 832 Mt. Zion Road, Blackville.

All COVID-19 Coronavirus guidance will be observed, and masks are required.