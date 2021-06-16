Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Annie Joyce Aiken Haigler
FUNERAL HOME
Al Jenkins Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2396 Russell St
Orangeburg, SC

Annie Joyce Aiken Haigler

ORANGEBURG -- A family funeral service for Annie Joyce Aiken Haigler, 88, of 536 Harmon St., will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Al Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel, 2396 Russell St., with the Rev. Larry J. Nelson, pastor, presiding.

Burial will be in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia.

She passed June 13, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

Public viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at the funeral home following COVID-19 guidelines.

The family will be accepting limited visitors at the residence following COVID-19 guidelines.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
3:00p.m.
Al Jenkins Funeral Home
2396 Russell St, Orangeburg, SC
Jun
19
Service
11:00a.m.
Al Jenkins Funeral Home
2396 Russell St, Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Al Jenkins Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Al Jenkins Funeral Home - Orangeburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Prayers and condolences to you Victor and your family on the passing of your mother.
Jackie Conner Gordon
June 20, 2021
Our deepest Sympathy to Victor Haigler on the loss of his mother. On behalf of Orangeburg-Wilkinson Class of 79.
Geneva Haigler Sharrow
June 18, 2021
Condolences to the family. Victor we send love and hugs to you and the family. Your mother was a sweet person and we pray for your strength in this difficult times. Continue to lead on Jesus
Geneva Haigler Sharrow
Family
June 18, 2021
Heartfelt condolences to the family of Annie Joyce Haigler. Your mom had a warm and welcoming personality. May God be with you at this difficult time.
Dr. Mary Cheeseboro
Friend
June 18, 2021
My Sympathy And Condolences Mrs Annie Joyce Stayed With Us As Long As She Could. May Our LORD In Heaven Now Keep Her In HIS Loving Care, TIME WILL ALWAYS BRING A CALMNESS
GLORIA DASH
Friend
June 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results