Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Annie Bell Saylor Livingston
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Annie Bell Saylor Livingston

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Annie Bell Saylor Livingston, 93, of 150 Aundria Road, Orangeburg, will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Terry Dingle is officiating.

Mrs. Livingston passed away on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at her residence.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, from 1 to 7 p.m.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat from Sep. 17 to Sep. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My sincere condolences to the family,so sorry I could not be there in person but my prayers are with you.
Annie Belle Saylor Gibson
Family
September 22, 2021
With our deepest sympathy on the loss of your mother The Brothers Family
Annie bell Brothers
September 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results