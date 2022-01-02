Menu
Annie L. Moorer
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Annie L. Moorer

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Annie L. Moorer, 99, of 1952 Ellis Ave., will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Beulah Refuge Tabernacle Church. The body will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Elder Levon Mintz is officiating.

Mrs. Moorer passed away Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at her residence.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home..

Family and friends may call at the residence, and condolences may be expressed via telephone to her daughter, Ms. Margaret Moorer, at 803-729-1140 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
May GOD's Love carry you through these day's of sadness.Trust in him for he cares for you. He will bring you peace and comfort.
Ronald and Gloria Kirkland
January 5, 2022
Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal. Margaret and family, please know that Angels are real. One just went home to be with the Lord. Sandra B Salley
Sandra B Salley
Friend
January 5, 2022
We uplift the entire family with prayers and blessings to warm your hearts with understanding and love . to my friends/classmates-Margaret and Olan. Your mother leaves a courageous legacy for all of you to follow.
Mary A. Whaley
Friend
January 2, 2022
Wilkinson High School Class of 1967 extends our condolences to our classmate, William Moorer and family during these hours of grief. Remember, "weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning. "
Shirley B. Caldwell
January 2, 2022
To our Dearest Beautiful Godmother, Margaret & family, May all the sweet memories of Mrs.Annie bless and keep you in the days ahead. We will forever grateful for all of the seeds of love, kindness, and opening your home to us when we were little growing up at Shiloh.Thank you Mrs.Annie, rest in heaven.
Shayla, Neak, Popa, and Harrison family
January 2, 2022
