Annie Baughman Shuler

ORANGEBURG -- Annie Baughman Shuler, 82, of Orangeburg, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at First Baptist Church, 6605 Charleston Highway, Bowman. The Rev. Steve Scott and the Rev. Trey Atkins will be officiating. Burial will follow in Bowman Cemetery. We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Masks will be required.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at First Baptist Church in Bowman prior to the funeral service.

Pallbearers will be Jason Shuler, William Shuler, Edwin Easterlin, Johnathon Easterlin, Bryan Shuler and Justin Sunday.

Mrs. Annie was born June 12, 1938, in Orangeburg County. She was the daughter of the late L.F. Baughman Sr. and the late Julie Harley Baughman. She was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth H. Shuler, Sr.; daughter, Sara Ann Easterlin; and a special friend, Bobby Currington..

Survivors include her children, Frances (Jerry) Hoover, Kenneth H. (Pam) Shuler Jr., Susie J. (Tony) Sunday and Allen "Al" Shuler; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; many siblings; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Thompson Funeral Home Inc., 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.