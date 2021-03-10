Menu
Annie Wright
Owens Funeral Home - Branchville
1707 Reeves Branch Rd
Branchville, SC

Annie Wright

BRANCHVILLE -- Graveside services for Annie Wright, of 993 Woodbine, Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at Olive Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Orangeburg, with the Rev. James A. Cromartie officiating.

Mrs. Wright died March 4 at her residence after a brief illness.

Viewing will beheld from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 11, at Owens Funeral Home of Branchville.

Because of COVID-19, there will not be any visitation at the residence. Family and friends may call at the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Owens Funeral Home of Branchville.


Owens Funeral Home - Branchville
I am sorry for your loss love yall
Rea Boskey
March 15, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear of Mrs. Annie Wright´s passing. She was not only a great person but she was an AMAZING nurse. Soar high, Mrs. Annie! God´s got you now!
Joyce Timmons
March 12, 2021
To my family sorry for the loss of your mother, remember auntie will always be there for you and love you
Mary Hammond
March 12, 2021
Ms ANNIE THANK GOD for your Beautiful/Sweet life & spirit! Your Legacy shall forever abide & thrive in the lives of JOI, DOVE & GRAYSON WRIGHT--& All your Grandchildren! (Thanks for sharing these 3/"Kids"-with me)! May you Rest with Jesus & in Eternal Peace & Heavenly Power! LOVE & PRAYERS-Forever! Aunt Debra~~
AUNT DEBRA T./Houston TX
March 12, 2021
Mrs. Annie Wright was a jewel. She had a bright smile and a heart of goal. She loved talking about the Lord. Mrs. Wright you will be missed by many. Take your rest.
Mary Brown
March 11, 2021
My condolences to The Wright Family. Sister Wright will truly be missed. She was a loving and kind person. May your hearts have great memories of her. Praying for you all.
Stephanie Andrews
March 11, 2021
Hayward and I are truly sorry to hear of the passing of Sister Annie Wright. She was a genuine woman of God. Her kind spirit will be missed. Sleep well sweet angel. Until we meet in Glory.
Roberta Seegars
March 10, 2021
