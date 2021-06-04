Ansel Clay Jeffcoat

ST. MATTHEWS -- Ansel Clay Jeffcoat, 85, of Orangeburg, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6, at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Bruce Rucker will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Pallbearers will be Joe Sikes, Johnny Sikes, Ronnie Bozard, Elliott Rucker, Greg Hair and James Hair.

Mr. Jeffcoat was born on Oct. 21, 1935, in Swansea, the son of the late Willie G. Jeffcoat and the late Ruth Whitaker Jeffcoat. He served his country in the United States National Guard. Mr. Ansel was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Swansea. He enjoyed traveling to different places to have a good meal. Mr. Jeffcoat also enjoyed square dancing. He and his widow were members of the Patter Partners square dance club. His passion was his family and his church family. He was predeceased by his wife, B. Laverne Jeffcoat; son-in-law, Nestor Calderon; five brothers; and one sister.

Survivors include his children, Keith Jeffcoat (Carolyn), Deborah Calderon, Donna Bishop (Conrad), Tracy Dempsey (Steve); nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Mr. Jeffcoat's caregivers, Minnie Lou Scott, Anita and David Jackson, and Ilene Jeffcoat along with the staff at Calhoun Convalescent Center for their love and care during this difficult time.

Memorials may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 148, Swansea, SC 29160, or to the Epworth Children's Home, 2900 Millwood Ave., Columbia, SC 29205.

