Anthony Earl Jackson

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Anthony Earl Jackson, 57, of 324 Armstrong Terrace, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Minister Antonio Felder is officiating.

Mr. Jackson passed away Thursday, Aug. 20.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at the funeral home.

The family requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed by phone to his sister, Tira Williams at 803-347-7867, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.