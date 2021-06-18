Menu
Anthony Govan
FUNERAL HOME
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Hwy
Orangeburg, SC

Anthony Govan

ORANGEBURG – Graveside services for Anthony Govan, 50, of 115 Jefferson St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Heavenly Rest Memorial Park.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 23.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Mr. Govan died Thursday, June 17, at Summerville Community Hospice House following a brief illness.

Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Della Govan, 104 Early St., Orangeburg, and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be receiving limited guest due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Jun. 18 to Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Glover's Funeral Home
Condolences to you and your family
Kenny &Margaret Hilliard
Friend
June 23, 2021
My Condolences Family.May God Strength You'll Durning This Time.Be Bless
janie Lee
June 22, 2021
Sorry for your loss
Pearly M Holman
June 22, 2021
Rip Cousin Anthony praying for my in their time in bereavement
Linda Linda
Family
June 19, 2021
Anthony you will be miss you were like a part of our family but only GOD knows best so rest now in peace
Ruth Busby
Family
June 18, 2021
