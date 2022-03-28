Menu
Anthony Riggins Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Santee
8824 Old Number Six Hwy
Santee, SC

Anthony Riggins Jr.

SANTEE -- Mr. Anthony Riggins Jr., 14, of 497 Brim St., Santee, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Family and friends may call the residence of his mother and father, Mrs. Cynthia Stokes and Mr. Anthony Riggins Sr., 497 Brim St., Santee; also condolences may be expressed, via telephone at (803) 496-8432 or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat on Mar. 28, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Santee
