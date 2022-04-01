Menu
Anthony Riggins Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Santee
8824 Old Number Six Hwy
Santee, SC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 1 2022
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Simmons Funeral Home - Santee
Anthony Riggins Jr.

SANTEE -- Funeral services for Mr. Anthony Riggins Jr., 14, of 497 Brim St., Santee, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Lake Marion High School Gymnasium, 3656 Tee Vee Road, Santee, with interment to follow in Island Cemetery, Santee. The Rev. Alphonso Fogle is officiating.

The body will be placed in the gymnasium one hour prior to the service

Mr. Riggins passed away on Saturday, March 26.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 1, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, 8824 Old #6 Highway, Santee.

Family and friends may call the residence of his mother and father, Mrs. Cynthia Stokes and Mr.

Anthony Riggins Sr., 497 Brim St., Santee; also condolences may be expressed, via telephone at 803-496-8432 or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions; a mask must be worn to attend funeral services.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Apr. 1, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Santee
So sorry for your loss. Have your family in our prayers,
Woody and Mary Ethel Dent
March 31, 2022
My condolences to the Stokes and Riggins family. Anthony was a special young man with an infectious smile. Praying for the family.
Jacqueline Gordon
School
March 31, 2022
Sending love and hugs to the Stokes and Riggins families. He had a love for video games and basketball. He will be missed prayers to everyone that he touched. SIP AJ.
Hezekiah Family
March 31, 2022
Our deepest sympathy to the Rigging family. SIP AJ .
Tikayah & Bryan Brigmon
Friend
March 31, 2022
My Condolences to the family, so sorry for your loss, may he RIP
Blondell Hanks
March 30, 2022
AJ rode my bus when he was in kindergarten. Ihad to put him on the front seat to keep up with him because he was so little. He was my little buddy. He will be missed. My condolences go out to his family.
Miss Williams
March 29, 2022
The Riggins family has my condolences and deepest sympathy at this time.
denfield a wade
Work
March 28, 2022
I give my sympathy to the Riggins and Stokes Families at this difficult time
Ervin Edmonds Jr.
March 28, 2022
