Anthony Riggins Jr.

SANTEE -- Funeral services for Mr. Anthony Riggins Jr., 14, of 497 Brim St., Santee, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Lake Marion High School Gymnasium, 3656 Tee Vee Road, Santee, with interment to follow in Island Cemetery, Santee. The Rev. Alphonso Fogle is officiating.

The body will be placed in the gymnasium one hour prior to the service

Mr. Riggins passed away on Saturday, March 26.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 1, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, 8824 Old #6 Highway, Santee.

Family and friends may call the residence of his mother and father, Mrs. Cynthia Stokes and Mr.

Anthony Riggins Sr., 497 Brim St., Santee; also condolences may be expressed, via telephone at 803-496-8432 or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions; a mask must be worn to attend funeral services.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.