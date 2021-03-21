Menu
Antoine Jermaine Elmore
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Antoine Jermaine Elmore

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. Antoine Jermaine Elmore, 36, of 40 Keener Court, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Rock Hill AME Church, Vance, with interment in the church cemetery. The Rev. Dr. Jimmy Lee Ravenel Sr. is officiating.

Mr. Elmore was born Sept. 9, 1984. He passed away Saturday, March 20.

Public viewing was held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 24.

Family and friends may call his wife, Aretha Elmore, at 803-682-9557 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Mar. 21 to Mar. 25, 2021.
We are Sorry for your loss.. Praying for your strength.
Ronald & Rosemary Ravenell
March 25, 2021
My prayers are with the family.
Sophia Smith
March 24, 2021
You have my deepest sympathy during this difficult time, always think of the good times and memories you share and remember when you look at your daughter you will always see your husband. Love Nikki
Tynisha D Abraham
March 24, 2021
Sorry for the loss of your love one my prayers are with the Elmore family.
Cynthia Davis & family
March 24, 2021
To my family my heart goes out to you I'm very sorry to hear such sad news I'm praying that God strengthen you at this sad moment in our life I love you family I pray you stay strong
Lisa Goodwin-Johnson
March 24, 2021
Quetta, you and your baby, your families, have my deepest sympathy. I don't even have the proper words for you. Let God be your source and strength. Speak to Him when you can't speak to anyone else. He'll see you through. The road has just begun but with prayer, love and support, you'll make it through. Be strong!
Jackie
March 21, 2021
Brother in law you will truly be missed...
Cindy Elmore
March 21, 2021
Sorry for your loss. God has given another good person his wings to climb the stairway to Heaven.
Gwendolyn Brown Boneparte
March 21, 2021
My Shug May you Rest In Peace and I thank GOD for the time he allowed us to have.I know you were tired.We will never ever forget you.I miss you already.Love you always your big SIS
Shelia Elmore-Owens
March 21, 2021
