Antonio Demond Robinson

NORWAY -- Mr. Antonio Demond Robinson,37, of 2518 Bonnette Road, Norway, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, from injuries received in an auto accident in, Lexington.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Condolences may be expressed by phone to his mother, Ms. Peggy Jefferson at 803-596-8069, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Family request that you wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

