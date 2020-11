Antonio Leon Singleton

COLUMBIA -- Antonio Leon Singleton, 18, of 332 Marshdeer Way, Columbia, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home. Friends may call at the residence of his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Leon (Diane) Myers, 117 Hawking St., Santee, and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will only be accepting immediate family and friends due to COVID-19. Everyone must wear a mask.