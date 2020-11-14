Antonio Leon "AJ" Singleton

COLUMBIA -- Antonio Leon "AJ" Singleton, 18, of 332 Marshdeer Way, died Nov. 9, 2020.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Antioch Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Chapel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Santee.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.

Friends may call at the residence of his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Leon (Diane) Myers, 117 Hawkins St., Santee, and Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will only be accepting immediate family and friends due to COVID-19. Everyone must wear a mask.

