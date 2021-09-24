Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Antwan Dharmedo Young
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Antwan Dharmedo Young

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Antwan Dharmedo Young, 50, of 7634 Oriole St., Jacksonville, Fla., entered eternal rest on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at his residence.

Mr. Young was the eldest son of Deacon James Calvin and Carolyn Middleton Young. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, McKinley Middleton Sr. and Mrs. Ruth Martin Middleton Perry; and his paternal grandparents, the Rev. Arthur Wesley Young and Mrs. Adline Britt Young.

He is survived by his parents; his six children, Antwan Watson, Shandrea Young, Zachary Salter of Pace, Fla., Amiya' Young, An'drea Baker, Aasyana Smith, all of Gretna, La.; a sister, Octavia L. Young of Orlando, Fla.; two brothers, the Rev. Dr. Zebulon D. Young of Greenwood and Minister Dr. Kebulon D. Young of Spartanburg; three grandsons, Trentin Thomas, Michael Wells and Novah Smith, all of Gretna, La.; a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends all of whom grieve his departure, but rejoice that he is now resting with the Lord.

Final services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Andy Young officiating and the Rev. Dr. Zebulon Young as the eulogist. Interment will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens, Orangeburg.

The family is at the home of his parents, 2438 Bonneville Drive, Orangeburg.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Simmons Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Antwan Dharmedo Young

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Antwan Dharmedo Young, 50, of 7634 Oriole St., Jacksonville, Fla., entered eternal rest on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at his residence.

Mr. Young was the eldest son of Deacon James Calvin and Carolyn Middleton Young. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, McKinley Middleton Sr. and Mrs. Ruth Martin Middleton Perry; and his paternal grandparents, the Rev. Arthur Wesley Young and Mrs. Adline Britt Young.

He is survived by his parents; his six children, Antwan Watson, Shandrea Young, Zachary Salter of Pace, Fla., Amiya' Young, An'drea Baker, Aasyana Smith, all of Gretna, La.; a sister, Octavia L. Young of Orlando, Fla.; two brothers, the Rev. Dr. Zebulon D. Young of Greenwood and Minister Dr. Kebulon D. Young of Spartanburg; three grandsons, Trentin Thomas, Michael Wells and Novah Smith, all of Gretna, La.; a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends all of whom grieve his departure, but rejoice that he is now resting with the Lord.

Final services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Andy Young officiating and the Rev. Dr. Zebulon Young as the eulogist. Interment will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens, Orangeburg.

The family is at the home of his parents, 2438 Bonneville Drive, Orangeburg.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Simmons Funeral Home of Orangeburg.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE, Orangeburg, SC
Sep
26
Interment
Belleville Memorial Gardens
Orangeburg , SC
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Wow this news was hard to believe. You was always a great friend with an open door. You always protected people close to you. We lost touch years ago after I moved but that didn't make this news easier to hear. Long live Staxx
Mercedes Membrado
Friend
January 25, 2022
To Carolyn and James for such a loss. May your family continue your strength in the Lord. My prayers with the children, grands, great grands and siblings. Be encouraged....
DIANNE D PAUL
Other
September 26, 2021
Just heard last night. So very ,very sorry for your lost. My prayers are with you and your family.
Beverly Emanuel
Other
September 26, 2021
Antwan will truly be missed. He had such a kind spirit and I´ll always remember that as growing up next door to him and the rest of the family. Sending sincere condolences and prayers to the entire family. May God give you all strength during this difficult time.
Sylvia T Haigler-Corbit
September 24, 2021
You and your family are in my prayers. Please stay safe. Peggye Howard Wilson-Claflin College-Class 72
Peggye Howard Wilson
Other
September 24, 2021
Our condolences are extended to the Family during your hours of bereavement. Prayers are the strength when you are weak. Trust and believe God.
Shirley B. Caldwell
September 24, 2021
Sending prayers from the Firestone Team to Kebulon and the entire family during this time of deep sorrow and grief. May God bless all of you and keep you close in his heart. We are so very sorry for your loss.
Janie Simpson
Other
September 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results