Arthur Lee Huggins Jr.
1979 - 2021
BORN
1979
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Williams Funeral Home - Elloree
2857 Cleveland Street
Elloree, SC

Arthur Lee Huggins Jr.

COLUMBIA -- Mr. Arthur Lee Huggins Jr., 42, of Columbia, passed away at Pruitt Health Blythewood on Dec. 26, 2021.

Graveside services for Mr. Huggins will be held at noon Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022,in the Browning Branch Cemetery, Old Number Six Highway, Elloree, with the Rev. Pamela M. Jacobs, senior pastor of New Faith Community Church, officiating. Viewing at the graveside is scheduled from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday prior to the services.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via [email protected]

Friends may call the funeral home.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Browning Branch Cemetery
Old Number Six Highway, Elloree, SC
Jan
6
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Browning Branch Cemetery
Old Number Six Highway, Elloree, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Williams Funeral Home - Elloree
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to the family. I remember Arthur from Pond Place days. Nothing but great memories. I thank you Arthur for always checking up on me and being a listening ear even after all these years. You will always be missed. Love you Ta’Shia
Tashia Frank
Friend
January 6, 2022
This seems so unreal and my heart is so heavy for those that were close to Arthur. My family were his neighbors for a little while and he was such a delight. Loved football so that was an automatic with my husband and our family friendship blossomed from there. I'm surely at a lost for words and I send my condolences to all of you. Rest easy Arthur, no pain or meds and we'll meet you on the other side when it's our turn.
Tameka Thomas
Friend
January 4, 2022
So sorry for your loss. May God keep our family in his arms
Carolyn Foust
Family
January 1, 2022
