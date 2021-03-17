Menu
Arthur Stewart Jr.
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Williams Funeral Home - Elloree
2857 Cleveland Street
Elloree, SC

Arthur Stewart Jr.

ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside services for Mr. Arthur Stewart Jr., 79, of 109 Tucker Mill Circle, St. Matthews, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021,

at Felderville AME Church, 1081 Woolbright Road, Santee with the Rev. Johnny Byrd officiating.

Due to COVID-19, masks will be required for

persons attending the service, as well as, those visiting the residence.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19, the family is receiving limited visitors during the hours of 2 to 8 p.m. daily, at 128 Day Lilly Lane, St. Matthews.

Condolences may be sent to the family via: [email protected] Friends may also call the funeral home.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2021.
Daughters, It was a beautiful Homegoing Service for your Father today. You did your Dad Proud!
He will be dearly missed within the community and especially at Felderville A.M.E. Church. Please know that he will be remembered in the history of our church for a job well done!
Barbara Z. Davis
March 21, 2021
May our prayers, thoughts, actions and sympathies sustain the Stewart's Family at this time of sorrow. Georgia and Mother Fludd
Georgia M. Fludd, Santee, S C
March 20, 2021
I'm coming Lord, you can look for me, well Brother Stewart you have gone to be with Lord. Sedrick and I shall miss you. To family, earth has no Sorrow that Heaven cannot heal. Thelma S Watson
Thelma S Watson
March 20, 2021
We offer our sincerest and heartfelt sympathy to the family. Brother Stewart was truly a pillar in the Felderville AME Church family. A giant among men. He will be missed. Prayers are offered. God bless you all.
Dianne Sumpter
March 19, 2021
"Well I'm down here Lord, Lord, calling on your name" Sending special thoughts and prayers to the Stewart family. Uncle Arthur will be missed dearly. He is starting a male chorus in heaven!
TAWANNA ZEIGLER
March 19, 2021
