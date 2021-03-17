Arthur Stewart Jr.

ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside services for Mr. Arthur Stewart Jr., 79, of 109 Tucker Mill Circle, St. Matthews, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021,

at Felderville AME Church, 1081 Woolbright Road, Santee with the Rev. Johnny Byrd officiating.

Due to COVID-19, masks will be required for

persons attending the service, as well as, those visiting the residence.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19, the family is receiving limited visitors during the hours of 2 to 8 p.m. daily, at 128 Day Lilly Lane, St. Matthews.

Condolences may be sent to the family via: [email protected] Friends may also call the funeral home.