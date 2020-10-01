Artie O. Knight Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- Coach Artie O. Knight Jr. transitioned peacefully to his Heavenly home on Sept. 30, 2020, following a year-long struggle with dementia.

A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at the Harleyville Cemetery in Harleyville, with Reverends Ryan the Tucker and Richard Knight officiating. Visitation will immediately follow the service at the cemetery.

The family asks that attendees follow standard Covid-19 protocols by practicing social distancing to the extent possible and wearing masks during the service and visitation.

The son of the late Artie O. Knight Sr. and Hazel Knight, Artie Jr. was born on April 25, 1932, in Harleyville. He graduated from Harleyville High School in 1950 and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from the University of South Carolina in 1954. In 1954, he married the love of his life, Elinor Hilton Griffith, and they celebrated their 66th anniversary on June 12, 2020. He was an officer in the United States Air Force from 1954 to 1957 before returning to his hometown of Harleyville where he served as principal of Harleyville Elementary School from 1957 to 1963. During his tenure as principal, he earned a Master's Degree in Education from USC in 1962.

Artie was the principal and athletic director at Cameron High School from 1963 to 1965 where he also coached basketball, football, baseball, and track. He became the athletic director at Holly Hill High School in 1965 where he coached boys basketball from 1965 to 1976. While at Holly Hill, he also coached football, track, girls basketball, and girls softball. Coach Knight enjoyed much success at Holly Hill, winning three state championships in boys basketball, three state championships in track, one state championship in girls basketball, one state championship in girls softball, and numerous state runners-up titles. He finished his public school career as a boys basketball coach at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School from 1976 to 1984 where he won two state championships and finished as state runners-up twice. He also started up and coached the first girls volleyball and softball teams at the school. He was inducted into the SC Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1993, the inaugural SC Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2010, and the Orangeburg Consolidated School District Five Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015. He was named National Boys Basketball Coach of the Year by the National High School Athletic Coaches Association in 1983.

Artie's most memorable coaching experience was winning three consecutive boys basketball state championships while coaching his son, Art, at Holly Hill from 1973 to 1975. During his senior season, Art was named Class A-AA Player of the Year for SC and Artie was named SC Coach of the Year. They walked hand-in-hand up to the stage to receive their respective awards.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his son, Artie O. Knight III.

He is survived by his wife, Elinor of Orangeburg; son, Russell Knight (Jim Masek) of Rutherfordton, North Carolina; grandsons, Hilton (Ashley) Knight of Conway and Ethan (Jennings) Knight of Greenville; great-granddaughter, Whitley Knight of Conway; daughter-in-law, Barbara (Rick) Hawkins of Green Pond; sister, Gloria (Howard) Sohm of Holly Hill; brothers, Kirby (Jeannie) Knight of Harleyville and Richard (Brenda) Knight of Aynor; two "adopted" sons, Alonso Cuellar and Steven Ford of Columbia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Alean Goodwin, Rob Washington, Barbara White, and Frances Wright for the devotion, patience and care they provided to him over the past year. They also acknowledge and thank the staff at Grove Park Hospice for their quick response to ensuring his comfort during his final days.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the American Cancer Society, or the American Alzheimer's Association.

