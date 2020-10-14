Barbara Ann Wise Mitchum

ORANGEBURG -- Barbara Ann Wise Mitchum, 88, of Orangeburg, passed away Oct. 12, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Samuel T. Mitchum Sr.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Ryan Tucker officiating, Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home an hour before the service. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service and the visitation. ALL visitors should be wearing a mask.

Barbara was born in 1932 in Orangeburg County to the late Troy Alvin Wise and the late Beatrice Smoak Wise. She worked as an administrative sssistant for Jones Intercable of Orangeburg and Time Warner Cable. Barbara volunteered her time to the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. She was a member of the Wisteria Garden Club, where she enjoyed creating flower arrangements and the fellowship with other members. She and her husband were participating members of the Ring-O-Ramblers Square Dance Club and the Palmetto Antique Car Club. Barbara was also a member of First Baptist Church of Orangeburg, where she was a member of the Loyalty Sunday School Class.

Survivors include three daughters, Cynthia Louise Herring (Frederick), Sherryl Mitchum and Susan M. Cuttino (John); a son, Samuel T. Mitchum Jr.; a grandson, John F. Cuttino Jr; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Orangeburg, 1240 Russell St., Orangeburg, SC 29115; or to the American Cancer Society, SC Chapter, 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210.

