I was so saddened to hear of Barbara´s passing. We became acquainted when she moved ed to the Greenville, SC area. Our paths crossed when she worked with the Urban League and I with DSS. She recruited me to volunteer with the Right Step Diversion program which she developed for first time juvenile offenders. After relocating to Virginia, Barbara resided in my home for a few weeks until she acquired a permanent position and would return to Virginia on the weekends. I still don´t know how she did all of that driving. I will remember her as ambitious, direct, down to earth and someone who sincerely cared about people. She will be missed. I send my deepest condolences to Levi and Marcus in this time of loss. May God give you peace and comfort in the days ahead.

Verlinda Moore Friend September 14, 2021