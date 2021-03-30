Barbara W. Irick

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mrs. Barbara W. Irick, 73, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg,with entombment to follow. Deacon Mike Sheedy is officiating.

Barbara W. Irick, daughter of the late John Wilson Sr. and Ella Felder Wilson was born Feb. 24, 1948, in Orangeburg. Monday morning, March 29, 2021, Barbara transitioned from this earth and took flight to her heavenly home. She was one of the most caring and compassionate persons this world has ever seen. Petite in stature, bu she was always energetic and passionate about any task she undertook. She loved life and lived it to the fullest. Our world has lost a great humanitarian, mother, sister, aunt, educator, entrepreneur and friend. She will be sorely missed.

Barbara was educated in the Orangeburg County public school system and graduated from Wilkinson High School in 1965. Her quest for education and her love for teaching, led her to South Carolina State University, where she earned both bachelor's and master's degrees in lementary Education.

God richly blessed Barbara with the desires of her heart! She was joined in holy matrimony to Wilbur L. Irick Sr. and to this union one son, W. DeVore Irick, was born. If you knew Barbara, then you know how much she adored and treasured her loving son DeVore, who was her best friend and confidante.

Teaching pre-kindergarten was her passion! She found nothing more precious than her pre-k babies, and for over 40 years she taught in the Orangeburg Consolidated School District at Nix Elementary and Brookdale Elementary schools in Orangeburg. Her students will miss her dearly. Barbara also received an associate's degree in cosmetology from Denmark Area Trade, now Technical College. As a licensed cosmetologist, she owned and operated a number of salons in the Orangeburg area. Barbara not only enjoyed educating students, but her love and compassion for people led her to establish a residential home for senior citizens that she owned and operated for over 20 years. Barbara's occupation was never a job, it was a joy! She was a world traveler having visited countries like China, Canada, Egypt, Russia and France. God blessed Barbara with an eye for fashion and decorating. She loved elegant and glamourous fashions. Her closets and her surroundings were full of unique "finds" from around the world.

One of her proudest accomplishments was to design and, along with her sister Daisy, decorate her Waterford Drive home.

Barbara was devout in her faith. As a Christian, she loved and revered the Lord! At an early age she attended St. Paul Baptist Church with her family, later joining Williams Chapel AME as an adult where she served faithfully for many years. At the time of her passing, she was a member of St. Paul Episcopal Church, Orangeburg. Barbara was community minded and worked as a volunteer on a number of committees and projects throughout the community. Her membership in professional organizations included the Orangeburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., South Carolina Cosmetology Association, South Carolina Education Association, and South Carolina State University National Alumni Association.

Preceding her in death were her parents; two brothers, Lawrence Wilson and John Wilson Jr.; a daughter in-law, Felecia Patrice Myers Irick; and a nephew, Hercules Wolfe Jr.

Her precious memories will be forever cherished by her loving and devoted son, W. DeVore Irick of Laurel, Md.; three sisters, Thomasina W. (Christian Jr.) Snell of Orangeburg, Daisy W. (Hercules Sr.) Wolfe of Cordova and Evelyn Cain of Charlotte, N.C.; her grandson, William Devin Jolly of Gaffney; her ex-husband and friend, Wilbur L. Irick Sr. of Orangeburg; two nephews, Ivan Benton Wolfe and Christian Snell III of Orangeburg; four nieces, Janice Wolfe, Jacqueline Wolfe, Millie Fullwood, Raleigh, N.C., and Matilda Snell Kinsey of Orangeburg; special friends, Elizabeth Jones, Albertha Jarvis, Dr. Judith Salley Guydon and Delores Frazier; a multitude of other cousins, relatives, colleagues and friends.

Trust in the Lord with all your heart, And lean not on your own understanding; In all your ways acknowledge Him, And He shall direct your paths. Proverbs 3:5-6 NKJV.

Public viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 2.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to simmonsfuneralhome.com.