Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barbara Ann Mayes-Jones
FUNERAL HOME
Dash's Funeral Home - Blackville
19620 Solomon Blatt Ave
Blackville, SC

Barbara Ann Mayes-Jones

BLACKVILLE -- Mrs. Barbara Ann Mayes-Jones, 57, of 99 Sheepford St., passed away June 27, 2021.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Frost Branch Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Blackville.

Viewing for the public will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Friends may visit the residence, but must wear a mask.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com



Published by The Times and Democrat on Jul. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dash's Funeral Home - Blackville
19620 Solomon Blatt Ave, Blackville, SC
Jul
3
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Frost Branch Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
Blackville, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Dash's Funeral Home - Blackville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dash's Funeral Home - Blackville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.