Barbara E. Newsome Odom
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021

Barbara E. Newsome Odom

COPE -- Barbara E. Newsome Odom, age 83, of Cope, died Friday, June 4, 2021.

Mrs. Odom was born March 14, 1938, in Branchville, to the late Alphonso Newsome and the late Lillie Bell Dukes Newsome Judy. She was married to Thomas Odom. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia Brickle.

Mrs. Odom is survived by her husband, Thomas Odom; three children, Cathy (Buck) Dowling, Kent Gleaton and Julie Dalton; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 7, at First Church of the Nazarene, 450 Woodbine Drive, Orangeburg.

Friends can call Thomas Odom at 146 Poppy Road, Cope.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jun. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
First Church of the Nazarene
450 Woodbine Drive, Orangeburg, SC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Colleen Newsome Jolly
Family
October 19, 2021
Tommy, Cathy, Julie, and Kent, my heart goes out to you & your family; may our precious God bless you all and I'll keep you all in my thoughts and prayers.
Colleen Newsome Jolly
Family
June 7, 2021
Our deepest condolences go out to the family of Barbara Estelle Newsome Odom, our dear sister has earned her wings, and is now flying high. Her siblings are: Colleen Newsome Jolly, Zena Marie Newsome Edwards, Jacob Alfonso Newsome, Allen Thomas Newsome, Willie Perry Newsome, and Ronald Larry Newsome. She was predeceased by Melba Janet Newsome Capps, Ida Ann Elizabeth Newsome, and a daughter, Patricia "Patty" Gleaton Brickle. God is great, and everlasting, let us worship Him.
Colleen Newsome Jolly
Family
June 5, 2021
