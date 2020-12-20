Menu
Barney Monroe Hiers
FUNERAL HOME
Cooner Funeral Home
287 McGee St.
Bamberg, SC

Barney Monroe Hiers

BAMBERG -- Barney Monroe Hiers, 97, of Bamberg, passed away on Dec. 17, 2020.

The funeral will be held on Dec. 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Bamberg, with a private burial immediately following the service.

Monroe was born in Ehrhardt, son of the late Barney William and Ruth Bishop Hiers. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church where he taught the Adult Bible Class for many years. He graduated from Wofford College and received a Juris Doctor Degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law.

He practiced law in Bamberg for 59 years and was the Bamberg County Veterans Affairs Officer for over 50 years. He was on the board of the Bamberg Home Federal Savings and Loan Association and the Attorney for the City of Bamberg for 43 years. He was the Past Commander and Adjutant of the Bamberg County American Legion Post #39 and a World War II Veteran in the European Theater in Italy where he was in the 10th Mountain Division. He received the Bronze Star for his service. He was the Past President of the Bamberg County Chamber of Commerce, Men's Garden Club and Lions Club. He was the past District Governor of 32-B Lions Club and was selected South Carolina Lion of the year in 1974.

Monroe was a man grounded in faith, family, and community. In 2001, he received a Certificate of Appreciation from the Governor of South Carolina for his many years of service to his community. Someone once said "Monroe was the essence of a Southern gentleman."

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Eugenia C. Hiers; his daughters Rosemary Chapman and Barbara Anne Hiers; granddaughter, Leah Chapman Goss (Steve); and great-grandchildren, Breanna Karin Goss and James Monroe Goss.

He is predeceased by his sister, Rae Abernethy.

Memorials can be made to Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church, Post Office Box 249, Ehrhardt, SC 29081, or Leader Dogs for the Blind, 1039 S. Rochester Road, Rochester Hills, MI 48307.

Due to COVID-19, all safety precautions will be taken. Please social distance and wear a mask.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Trinity United Methodist Church
Bamberg, SC
Cooner Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
Words cannot even begin to express our sorrow; we express our heartfelt sympathy & convey condolences to all the members of Monroe family to bear this irreparable loss. We pray for eternal peace to- Monroe departed soul and may the comfort of God give enough strength to family & friends to this tough time. lion Jay and Kamini Patel
Jay Patel
Friend
December 21, 2020
My prayers are with you, Eugenia, and your family during this time. May God give you peace and comfort.
Jane Kirkland
December 21, 2020
a true southern gentle men
jeffrey johnson
December 21, 2020
We share the memory of Monroe and treasure his legacy in Bamberg County and in the church, My Pleasant Lutheran.
Henri and Carolyn Bishop
December 20, 2020
I am so sorry Anne. Your daddy was one of the nicest men to live in Bamberg. Prayers for you and your family. Much love.
Mary Lillian Frick
December 20, 2020
