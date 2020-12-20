Barney Monroe Hiers

BAMBERG -- Barney Monroe Hiers, 97, of Bamberg, passed away on Dec. 17, 2020.

The funeral will be held on Dec. 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Bamberg, with a private burial immediately following the service.

Monroe was born in Ehrhardt, son of the late Barney William and Ruth Bishop Hiers. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church where he taught the Adult Bible Class for many years. He graduated from Wofford College and received a Juris Doctor Degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law.

He practiced law in Bamberg for 59 years and was the Bamberg County Veterans Affairs Officer for over 50 years. He was on the board of the Bamberg Home Federal Savings and Loan Association and the Attorney for the City of Bamberg for 43 years. He was the Past Commander and Adjutant of the Bamberg County American Legion Post #39 and a World War II Veteran in the European Theater in Italy where he was in the 10th Mountain Division. He received the Bronze Star for his service. He was the Past President of the Bamberg County Chamber of Commerce, Men's Garden Club and Lions Club. He was the past District Governor of 32-B Lions Club and was selected South Carolina Lion of the year in 1974.

Monroe was a man grounded in faith, family, and community. In 2001, he received a Certificate of Appreciation from the Governor of South Carolina for his many years of service to his community. Someone once said "Monroe was the essence of a Southern gentleman."

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Eugenia C. Hiers; his daughters Rosemary Chapman and Barbara Anne Hiers; granddaughter, Leah Chapman Goss (Steve); and great-grandchildren, Breanna Karin Goss and James Monroe Goss.

He is predeceased by his sister, Rae Abernethy.

Memorials can be made to Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church, Post Office Box 249, Ehrhardt, SC 29081, or Leader Dogs for the Blind, 1039 S. Rochester Road, Rochester Hills, MI 48307.

Due to COVID-19, all safety precautions will be taken. Please social distance and wear a mask.