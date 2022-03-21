Menu
Benjamin F. Ray
1944 - 2022
BORN
1944
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Santee
8824 Old Number Six Hwy
Santee, SC

Benjamin F. Ray

BRONX, N.Y. --Funeral services for Mr. Benjamin F. Ray, 77, of Bronx, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, 8824 Old #6 Highway, Santee, with interment to follow in Browning Branch Cemetery, Elloree.

Mr. Ray passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Bronx.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 21, 2022, from 2 to 6 p.m.

Family and friends may call at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions, and masks must be worn to attend funeral services.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat on Mar. 21, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Simmons Funeral Home - Santee
8824 Old Number Six Hwy, Santee, SC
Mar
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Simmons Funeral Home - Santee
8824 Old Number Six Hwy, Santee, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Santee
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
