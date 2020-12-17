Menu
Bennie Mae Franklin
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Bennie Mae Franklin

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Ms. Bennie Mae Franklin, 77, of 849 Waterspring Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Burdell Hill is officiating.

Ms. Franklin passed away Monday, Dec. 14, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17.

Friends may call at the residence of her son and daughter-in-law, Mr. Timothy and Mrs. Rosalind Franklin, 855 Waterspring Road, Orangeburg; her daughter, Jaqueline L. Franklin, 5952 North Road, Orangeburg; or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
The residence of Mr. Timothy and Mrs. Rosalind Franklin
855 Waterspring Road, Orangeburg, SC
Dec
17
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
The residence of her daughter, Jaqueline L. Franklin
5952 North Road, Orangeburg, SC
Dec
17
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE, Orangeburg, SC
Dec
18
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Belleville Memorial Gardens
SC
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Steven Franklin
December 19, 2020
You have our deepest sympathy. May GOD keep you in perfect peace. And; keep your family strong and strengthen. You will see her later. "GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN" BE BLESSED. "CLASSMATES" LOVE/ PEACE/SOUL
Mr. Donald & Wanda Bradley
December 18, 2020
We didn't talk regularly but when we did we made up for it. 43 years of memories from Jeansville until now will remain with me. Take your rest.
Patsy Green-Anderson
December 17, 2020
Rest in peace cuz
Warrnia Rumph
December 17, 2020
May u rip luv ur cuz warrnia
Warrnia Rumph
December 17, 2020
Warrnia Rumph
December 17, 2020
My dear DeAndra and the Franklin family,it is with deepest sympathy to hear of the passing of your beloved grandmother. Just know that we (the Colters) share with you in your sorrow. We all look forward to the day when death will be a thing of the pass. Until then, may the God of all comfort forever be with you all. With all our love, Charles and Beverly Wolley- Colter and family.
Beverly Wolley- Colter
December 17, 2020
Always in my heart...#madesureimadeittoTRMCtodelivermyhandsomesmartfirstborn... #GRATEFUL
Jamie Glover-Harris
December 17, 2020
